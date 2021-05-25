New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Many times television celebrities find themselves amidst controversy for spewing a word or two which lands them in trouble. Unbeknownst, they have to pay a hefty price later just like the TV actor MunMun Dutta who recently got booked under the SC/ST Act for using a casteist slur. But, MunMun is not alone, here is a list of 4 other TV celebs who have been called upon for their controversial remakes.

Yuvika Chaudhary

In a recent Instagram video by Yuvika Chaudhary, the TV star incurred the wrath of the public because of using the word "bh**gi". The Big Boss 9 contestant was massively criticized and trolled for using the casteist slur. Soon after in an apology, Yuvika wrote: "I used the word not knowing the exact meaning of it. I said it more in fun and soon this started trending on Twitter. I immediately apologised, but by the time I did that, it had already been picked up across social media. It was not intentional; I didn't mean to hurt anyone. And one can see in the video too that I didn’t say it seriously."

MunMun Dutta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress, Munmun Dutta has been booked for using a casteist slur in her recent video. An FIR was filed against the actress on May 11 by the convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights, Rajat Kalsan. Dutta also used the word “bhangi” in her video. She later apologized to people stating her words were misinterpreted.

Aditya Narayan

Indian Idol 12 host and singer, Aditya Narayan also faced heavy criticism for showing 'Alibaug' in poor light on the show. Reportedly, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) demanded an apology from the show. During an episode, Aditya had asked one of the contestants, Sawai Bhatt if he thinks he has come from Alibaug. The singer later issued an apology on the show’s behalf.

Kapil Sharma

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who is known for his sense of humour, also found himself amidst controversy for making a derogatory remark against the Kayasth community last year. Kapil issued an apology to the community via an Instagram post later. He said it was unintentional and he respects the members of Kayasth community.

Mukesh Khanna

Popularly known as Shaktiman, actor Mukesh Khanna during the MeToo movement said that women are supposed to take care of the house. He added that the MeToo problem started because women began working. Later, Khanna apologised for his insulting remark. But, the harm was already done.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha