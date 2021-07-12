Aly Goni took to his official Twitter handle to slam the trolls who abused his sister. He even tweeted about taking a break from the micro-blogging site for a while. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As much as it's a boon, social media can be a struggle and a source of mental stress for many, especially celebs. Recently, Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni slammed a troll for abusing his sister and dragging his family into negativity.

The actor took to his official social media handle to share a tweet which said "Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this."

Take a look at Aly Goni's tweet here:

Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

In another tweet, Aly posted about taking a break from the micro-blogging site. He wrote, "I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people, peace out."

I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people ❤️ peace out ✌️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

While a lot of people were wondering why was he taking a break, many fans came to the actor's support and tweeted positive for his decision. Apart from fans, his girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin also spoke for Aly saying that he should keep away from toxicity.

She wrote, "I am neither blaming anyone nor misunderstanding anyone. Just requesting you all to stay positive and calm. When we don’t respond to toxicity, it dies itself. If you love me you’ll spread love, just love."

Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin's tweet:

I am neither blaming anyone nor misunderstanding anyone. Just requesting you all to stay positive and calm. When we don’t respond to toxicity, it dies itself. If you love me you’ll spread love , just love ❤️ — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) July 11, 2021

For the unversed, Jasmin and Aly were friends before they started dating each other in Bigg Boss 14's house.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal