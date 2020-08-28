The two centuries old ZSL London zoo houses 19,000 animals, and due to the lockdown which was put in place across Britain, Zoo’s finances are not in good health.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The animals who call the London zoo their home, have started becoming the part of a unique exercise in which they are being weighed-in, so as to determine if or not the lockdown due to COVID-19 have had any effect on them. The exercise started on Thursday, 27th August, and will continue for a week, Reuters reported.

The two centuries old ZSL London zoo houses 19,000 animals, and due to the lockdown which was put in place across Britain, Zoo’s finances are not in good health. The week-long weigh-in exercise will enable Zoo’s staffers to find out how Zoo’s animals are doing.

“With more than 19,000 animals, the @zsllondonzoo #AnnualWeighIn can be quite a challenge but recording our residents’ vital statistics helps us monitor their health,” ZSL zoo wrote on Twitter.

ZSL’s assistant curator of mammals, Teague Stubbington, says: “We have to know the vital statistics of every animal at the Zoo – from the tallest giraffe to the tiniest ant.”

Stubbington added that it helps the ZSL to ensure that every animal they look after is healthy, eating well, and continues to grow at the rate they should because weight is a particularly important indicator of health and wellbeing of an animal.



“By sharing information with other zoos and conservationists worldwide, we can all use this knowledge to better care for the species we’re striving to protect,” says Stunbbington.

Popular among the residents and tourists alike, ZSL London Zoo reopened to the general public on Monday, 15th June after an unprecedented three months of closure due to the lockdown which was put in place across Britain to control the spread of novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Britain has suffered over 41,000 deaths due to Coronavirus pandemic, however, has been able to bend the curve towards low everyday case count for past few weeks.

Posted By: Talib Khan