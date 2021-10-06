New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Navratri is around the corner and as the fun festival will commence many will observe fast. Expressing concerns over the fact food delivery company Zomato shared a post on Twitter that has gone viral on the internet.

Zomato India constantly posts about food and replies to its user on Twitter. As the festival season is arriving Zomato has become even more active. One day before the commencement of Navratri 2021 and on the occasion of Mahalaya, Zomato asked its users whether they have eaten their food or not but with a very sweet Bengali twist. Which left Bengali internet users and other netizens amazed.

Zomato shared as an inquiry for their Twitter followers in Bengali wrote, " “Khabar kheye niecho?” which means " Have you eaten your dinner?".

Take a look at the post here:

khabar kheye niecho? — zomato (@zomato) October 5, 2021

The sweet gesture of Zomato has caught everyone's attention as the post has already over 4.5 K likes and several retweets. Noticing the very fine gesture by Zomato India, netizens have bombarded the post with comments.

Ahead of the auspicious festivals, Indians especially Bengalis are very excited and this post led netizens to shower Zomato with lots of love.

Ashay ashay boshe achi niye amar mon

Delivery ashbe kokhon!! — Arky (@arkyzark) October 5, 2021

One Bengali Twitter user commented with a Popular Bengali song.‘Ashay ashay boshe achi niye amar monDelivery ashbe kokhon!!’ , which roughly translates to ‘Here I am sitting with my heart full of hope when the delivery will come.'

Kiiiii zomato bangla jane 8th wonder of my life. Btw apnar opekkhay achi apni ashun kheye nebo — Souhardya Dey (@SouhardyaDey5) October 5, 2021



Others found the Bengali language tweet very rare and wrote, "Kiiiii zomato bangla jane 8th wonder of my life. Btw apnar opekkhay achi apni ashun kheye nebo," which means, " What Zomato knows Bangla, 8th wonder of my life, I am waiting, Lets eat."

Meanwhile one commented that Zomato is trying to flirt with the bongs ahead of the Durga Puja and wrote, "Zomato is flirting y'all."

Zomato making overtures to #Bongs can only mean one thing. #DurgaPuja2021 is here! https://t.co/6ys1vlV6nt — Alimpan Banerjee (@AlimpanBanerjea) October 5, 2021



One person however decided to get more detail-oriented about the post and shared some Bengali lessons with Zomato. While one got excited over the festival and wrote, "Zomato making overtures to #Bongs can only mean one thing. #DurgaPuja2021 is here!"

