Zomato Delivery Man, On Bicycle, Gets A 'Helping Hand' From Swiggy Agent On Bike | WATCH

The Internet is a vast space and every day netizens get to see new videos and pictures that surface online. Recently a similar video is yes doing rounds on the internet where a swiggy rider is lending a helping hand to a Zomato delivery man who is on his bicycle to deliver the food. The video what shot during the scorching heat.

The video shows that the swiggy guy is riding on a motorcycle, whereas the zomato guy is on his bicycle. The swiggy guy held the Zomato guy's hand so that he would not have to pedal in the heat. The video is winning hearts online.

The clip was shared by an Instagram user named Sannah Arora. Along with the video, she wrote: “True friendship seen on these extremely hot and unbearable days in Delhi!”

She also tagged food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato in her post.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sannah Arora (@sannaharora)

As soon as the video was shared online, it went viral and garnered above one million views and above a hundred of comments.

While a user wrote, “Bros being bros,” another commented, “Best thing I saw today.” “Divided by work and united by humanity,” a third remarked.

Earlier this year, various Twitter users joined hands together in order to raise funds for a Zomato delivery agent who was clicked while driving on a bicycle to his way for delivery.

During the scorching heat of Delhi, several people took to Twitter and asked others to treat these zomato and swiggy delivery agents with a glass of water as a gesture of humanity.

Swiggy and zomato are the two main food delivery apps in India which are famous for their massive discounts and super fast food deliveries.