The world of experimental food is not new to us. Every now and then people in order to create something new or out of the world, mix or combine two dishes to make a fusion. Nowadays, street food, especially chaats have become popular in the world of food experiment. Chaats are sweet and spicy chickpeas served with Aloo Tikki coated in Dahi, mithi chutney, and green chutney.

Vendors across the nation are serving weird combos of chat from Rasgulla chaat to dosa chat we think we have seen it all. Until 'Gulab Jamun Chaat' comes in. Yes! You read that right. Just imagine delicious Gulab Jamun dipped in sugar syrup and then someone pours green chutney on it. Your gut got disgusted, right? The same happened with netizens who came across this video of a vendor selling Gulab Jamun Chaats.

In a video shared on Instagram by food blogger Ishan Sharma, a street vendor is seen making a plate of the bizarre dish using the fried dessert. He starts with placing 4 gulab jamun on a plate then he adds dahi, green chutney, and red chutney on it. The vendor garnished the so-called-chaat with some paapdi and pomegranate.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was uploaded on Instagram with the caption, " Gulab jamun chaat🙂😂Seriously achi thi yr, tum loog gali doge acha likh dia toh😤," and it has garnered over 174k views and 2k likes till now.

Since the actual location of the chaat shop was not disclosed by the blogger, many netizens speculated if the dish is real or just a likes and publicity gimmick.

Commenting on the same an internet user wrote, "Bhagwan bachaye is paap se" a second user wrote, "Agle janam me Gulab jamun banoge tum pakka", while a third wrote, "Ohh noo ohh noo chiiiiiiiii."

Another netizen commenting on the bizarre dish said, "RIP Gulab Jamun".

What do you think of this Gulab Jamun Chaat? Do share with us.

