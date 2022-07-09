Gaurav Taneja Arrested After YouTuber's Fans Flood Noida Metro Station For His B’day

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, was arrested by the Noida police on Saturday after a swamp of his fans thronged the Sector 51 metro station in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida to celebrate his birthday. On Friday, through Taneja's Instagram story, fans were informed that an entire NMRC metro coach has been booked to celebrate his birthday, and fans are welcomed to join the celebration.

Following Taneja's post, thousands of his followers reached the Noida sector 51 metro station to meet their favourite YouTuber. Due to the massive crowd, a situation of stampede occurred. However, no casualties were reported. The Noida Sector 49 Police reached the spot and pacified the people.

Apart from that, commuters traveling by metro on the blue line also and the aqua line also faced troubles. Metro employees also had a hard time. A massive jam was also witnessed on the roads. However, police cleared the roads as soon as they were informed.

Seeing the influx of the people, authorities had to impose section 144 of the CrPC, and the social media influencer was taken into custody for the violation of Section 144.

Meanwhile, Taneja's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja, informed fans that the celebration will take place at 1:30 PM at sector 51 Noida Metro Station. However, Ritu, through an Instagram story also mentioned that they will be restricted by the maximum capacity of a metro given by NMRC.

For the unversed, earlier this year, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) allowed people to celebrate occasions including birthday parties and pre-wedding shoots in the metro coach. The facility is only available on the Aqua line of Noida Metro.

Back in 2020, the Noida metro launched the initiative to hold events in Noida metro coaches. However, due to Covid-19, the authorities had to put a full stop to the plan.

Noida Metro – Ticket prices for hosting parties

Undecorated coach (static metro) – Rs 5,000

Regular undecorated coach (running metro) – Rs 8,000

Decorated coach (static metro) – Rs 7,000

Decorated coach (running metro) – Rs 10,000