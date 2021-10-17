New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Social media has given a golden chance to a number of people to become famous and many ever since have turned into being social media influencers. And one such woman is Saheli Rudra who recently got viral for dancing on a railway platform.

Yes, the YouTuber who is also quite active on Instagram took to her social media page to share a video where she was dancing on late Divya Bharti's famous number 'Saat Samundar Paar' on a platform. In the clip, she can be seen shaking a leg in the middle of a crowded railway station where passersby are looking at her.

Take a look at Saheli Rudra's Instagram viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheli Rudra | Influencer (@_sahelirudra_)

Her video instantly went viral and started gathering a lot of views. While many people were applauding her dancing skills and talent, many even shamed her and trolled her for grooving on a public place. A netizen wrote, "Mazak banake rakha hai kya Kahi bhi," meanwhile another one wrote, "Thodi bhi sharam ni ati aisa public place par karte huye...Had h.."

Her video so far has garnered more than 25 million views including 1.8 million likes and more than 18k comments.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Saheli keeps sharing her dance videos from different locations. At times she is spotted dancing in the middle of roads or at markets. You can check out her other videos here as well:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheli Rudra | Influencer (@_sahelirudra_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheli Rudra | Influencer (@_sahelirudra_)

So guys, what are your thoughts about her dance video? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal