YouTube India Joins 'Resignation Letter' Trend But Gives It A 'KBC' Twist

A person might feel fed up with his job and think about quitting. This might be a dream for many, but this person actually did it. Not just did he quit his job, but the person also gave a 'short and sweet' resignation letter. Recently, a picture of a resignation letter went viral on social media, which read 'Dear Sir, Bye Bye Sir'. Netizens had some hilarious reactions to this letter. Some shared their own resignation letter, meanwhile, some got inspired to write their resignation letter like this. Now, YouTube India has also joined this trend, but they have given a Kaun Banega Crorepati twist.

Sharing the picture of their resignation letter, the official Twitter account of YouTube India wrote, "nice resignation letter".

nice resignation letter pic.twitter.com/qhYo3quPA7 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 23, 2022

The letter reads, "To whomsoever, it may concern, chaliye khatam karte hain! Yours Sincerely". In Kaun Banega Crorepati, the host Amitabh Bachchan usually says “chaliye shuru karte hai (let’s start it).” But YouTube India wrote, "let's finish it". In a thread, YouTube India also wrote, "meanwhile us to @TechnicalGuruji’s video: chaliye shuru karte hai". YouTube India has previously hoped on to various trends as well.

To this tweet, the official Twitter account of Bajaj Captial also wrote a resignation letter. It reads, "Dear sir, meri neend, mera chain mujhe lauta do, warna mera ho gata. Yours Sincerely".

The chairman of RPG Group Harsh Vardhan Goenka also joined the trend. Sharing the letter, he wrote, "This letter is short but very deep. A serious problem that we all need to solve…". The resignation letter reads, "18th June, Dear Sir, I resign. Maza Nahin aa raha! Yours sincerely, Rajesh".

This letter is short but very deep. A serious problem that we all need to solve… pic.twitter.com/B35ig45Hhs — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 19, 2022

Take a look at the original resignation letter which started the trend. The picture was shared by Kaveri. In the response, many people shared their resignation letter and some people also made a meme with the picture.