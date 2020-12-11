Rickroll is a trap in which a person provides you with the link of the supposedly relevant topic but it takes you the music video of English singer Rick Astley's 1987's single "Never Gonna Give You Up".

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: As the year is wrapping up and the netizens couldn't be happier to bid goodbye to the year 2020, the official Twitter handle of Youtube just came up and asked the Twitteratis to share the videos that they watched on repeat. Taking to Twitter, YouTube wrote, "We want to know: this year, what videos did you watch on repeat? #ThisIsHow."

Many of the users reacted to it and shared the songs and videos that they watched on repeat but what caught our attention was when a Twitter user shared a link of a YouTube video saying cute puppy doing cute things. And, not to forget mentioning, who does not fall for the doggo trap, YouTube also fell in the trap and got Rickrolled. As the video wasn't a cute puppy video, it was never a cute puppy video.

We want to know: this year, what videos did you watch on repeat? 🤗 #ThisIsHow — YouTube (@YouTube) December 7, 2020

Instead, it was a clickbait and the link directed to the video where Rick Astley was greeting everyone with the music video of "Never Gonna Give You Up".

However, YouTube after felling into the trap couldn't stop from reacting and said, "Did You just... rickroll YouTube."

YouTube's reaction went viral and netizens started reacting to it. One of the uses said, "We found a legend."

Did you just... rickroll YouTube — YouTube (@YouTube) December 7, 2020

Another user said, "Got destroyed by your own creation."

For the unknown, Rickroll is a decade-old meme that never gets old. It is actually a trap in which a person provides you with the link of the supposedly relevant topic or some clickbait content but it takes you the music video of English singer Rick Astley's 1987's single "Never Gonna Give You Up".

Once you click on the video, you've been rickrolled and this time it is YouTube itself. Now the netizens have found that YouTube got destroyed by its own creation and they have found their new superhero.

