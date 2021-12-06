New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a shocking incident, an Indian-origin CEO of a New York-based company, Vishal Garg fired about 9% of the company's employees over a Zoom Call. All the employees on the call weren't aware of the layoffs and that they were the ones getting terminated before the holiday season.

According to CNN, Better.com CEO Vishal Garg made the announcement on Wednesday saying that about 9 percent of its workforce have been laid off.

The video of the CEO firing its employees on a Zoom Call is getting viral on social media. In the video, Vishal said, "I come to you with not great news. The market has changed and we have to move with it in order to survive, so that hopefully, we can thrive and hopefully, deliver on our mission."

Before laying off the employees, he blamed market efficiency, performance, and productivity as the reason behind the firings. The video doing rounds on social media was apparently recorded by one of the employee who got laid off.

Watch the full video of the Zoom Call here:

“If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately," Garg, who founded Better.com in 2016, said on the call.

“Your employment here is terminated effective immediately,” he said, adding that employees could expect an email from HR detailing benefits and severance.

Garg also mentioned that this is the second time he was asked to do this and he didn't like conducting it. As per the video, 15 percent of employees of the New York-headquartered company have lost their jobs as part of the cost-cutting exercise.

Posted By: Ashita Singh