New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A video became widely popular on the internet on Tuesday, in which a boy could be seen asking people to wear face masks on the streets of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. Due to the second wave of Covid-19, travel restrictions were imposed in various states. Now, with a decline in cases, the states have eased the COVID curbs and have allowed tourists to visit places but with necessary precautions. However, huge crowds can be seen in Himachal Pradesh flouting COVID norms and not following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

On the other hand, from no beds in the hospitals during the second wave of COVID to no beds in hotels after the restrictions were eased is one case scenario in Himachal Pradesh. Various photos of hill stations have emerged on social media sites. On the photos of huge crowds from Himachal, the governemnt described the image as "frightening".

Meanwhile, in the video the kid is asking people, "Tera mask kahan hain (where is your mask)? Mask, mask." It is astonishing to see that a kid, who does not even have shoes on his feet and belongs to a poor household has the ability to understand the importance of a mask in comparison with people who are walking on the streets of Dharamshala. Nearly 30 people were seen in the viral video however none among them was wearing a mask.

While some people ignored the kid, some simper at him and some were just irritated but none of them were bothered to wear a mask. Not only that, but few notorious individuals also tried snatching the kid's stick.

The video emerges on social media, despite the n number of warnings given by the government to wear a mask and follow the COVID-19 protocol. The government is emphasising the citizens not to take the COVID crisis leniently, even though the cases of the second wave have declined, but the risk of the third wave in the country remains the same.

The various state government has made a negative RT-PCR report (maximum 72 hours) a mandate at the time of arrival. It is bizarre to see that a little kid who does not have the facility of proper education, understands the role of the mask in preventing COVID infection despite many of the educated people roaming in the streets of Himachal Pradesh.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen