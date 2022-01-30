New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Mumbai Police often share their sense of humor with citizens on Twitter where they post witty responses and pun intended messages. Recently, Mumbai Police replied to a citizen, who asked if he can drink wine and drive in Maharashtra. The humourous response of the Mumbai police is winning hearts and minds both now.

What actually happened was that earlier the Maharashtra Government had permitted the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores stating that it will help farmers across the state. Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut commented on the decision and said, "Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases, farmers will get benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income.BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers."

Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases,farmers will get benefit from it.We've done this to double farmers' income.BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on govt's decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets&walk-in stores in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/zdCXgOStfl — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

However, his remarks garnered much attention and one such Twitterati just couldn't resist himself and he had to ask what if he drink wine and drive in the city?

Quoting Sanjay Raut's comments internet user Shivam Vahia wrote, "So if I drink wine and drive, will @MumbaiPolice put me behind bars or show me the nearest bar?" Many others got impressed by the user's response and wondered if that's the case. His Tweets got viral and were re-tweeted many times until Mumbai Police came up with the best response ever.

Sir, we recommend your raise your bar & ride in a chauffeur driven car, after drinking, like a ‘responsible citizen’.

Else if the breathalyzer detects the alcohol content in the wine you drank (which it will to be frank), you will have to be our guest behind the bars https://t.co/KS0WnOZ6pP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 29, 2022

The Mumbai Police in response gave a very friendly suggestion and pun-intended message for the netizen to be a responsible citizen, but if found defying any laws he will be put behind bars as a guest of the police.

Mumbai Police wrote, " Sir, we recommend your raise your bar & ride in a chauffeur-driven car, after drinking, like a ‘responsible citizen’. Else if the breathalyzer detects the alcohol content in the wine you drank (which it will to be frank), you will have to be our guest behind the bars."

Really appreciate the Humorous response. It’s conveying the correct message. — Hiren Bafna (@hirenb9) January 29, 2022

Many other netizens sided with city police and termed their response as a good reply to all those with the same question. One user wrote, "Really appreciate the Humorous response. It’s conveying the correct message," while another wrote, " Wow! What a sense of Humour! Have you hired a comedian to write your tweets?"

According to Deputy CM there is no difference between wine and water.

And you are saying that you will put people behind bar for driving car after having wine. 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/1qmb1jWYgE — MahaRajaHimPunj (@magicdheer) January 29, 2022

On the other hand, some found Mumbai Police's reply not satisfying and asked them to get a breathalyzer that can differentiate between Alcohol and Wine and the second user wrote, "According to Deputy CM there is no difference between wine and water. And you are saying that you will put people behind bars for driving a car after having wine."

What are your thoughts? Do share with us.

Posted By: Ashita Singh