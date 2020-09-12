The rare diamond, which is said to be the size of an egg or a large lollipop, has reportedly become the most expensive jewel in the world.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A rare 102-carat diamond is going to be auctioned next month at Sotheby's, one of the world's largest brokers of fine and decorative art, jewelry, real estate, and antique collectibles.

According to the Sotheby’s, the auctioneer of the rare diamond, the 102.39-carat diamond is the second-largest oval diamond of its kind to be offered at auction. The largest, a 118.28-carat diamond, was sold at a record price of $30.8 million in 2013.

Gary Schuler, worldwide chairman of jewellery at Sotheby's, as quoted by news agency Reuters, said that, "More and more people have come to understand that something billions of years old and of the size of a lollipop can store as much value as a Rembrandt self-portrait or a Basquiat. " .

Meanwhile, this expensive jewel is going to be sold in Hong Kong on October 5 in a single lot auction. Speaking with AFP, Quig Bruning, head of Sotheby's New York jewellery department said, "Diamonds of this calibre and size have sold anywhere between $11.9 million to $33.7 million."

However, there are only seven such diamonds of over 100 carats that have been sold at auction.

The world record for a diamond sold in the auction was set in 2017 when a 59.60-carat pink diamond was sold for $71.2 million to the Hong Kong jewellery company Chow Tai Fook, Sotheby’s said.

