'You Indians Are Everywhere': Texas Woman Arrested For Racially Abusing Indian-Americans | Watch

In a shocking incident that took place in Dallas, a Mexican-American woman was caught on camera assaulting and abusing a group of four Indian-American women on Wednesday. The Texas Police on Thursday arrested the woman after the video went viral on social media platforms in the Indian-American community across the United States.

The woman was identified as Esmeralda Upton of Plano.

The attacker in the video is seen racially abusing the Indian-American women and asking them to "go back to India".

"I hate you Indians. All these Indians come to America because they want a better life," the woman is seen saying in the video, while repeatedly dropping the f-bomb. The Indian-American woman, meanwhile, can be heard asking the attacker why she came to talk to the group. "I hate you f****** Indians, that's why. Oh these f****** Indians! They come to America because they want a better life. Thy obviously are not leading a great life in India," the woman said and she also started recording the incident on her phone.

"If life is so great in India, then why the f*** you are all here?" the woman asked. "Turn the f****** camera and I am happy to talk. Turn it off," the attacker said and assulted the Indian-American woman from the group in an attempt to snatch the mobile phone.

The person who posted this video wrote that "this incident occurred in Dallas, Texas after my mom and her three friends went to dinner".

Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano. She has been charged with assault, bodily injury, and one for terroristic threats and is being held on a total bond amount of USD 10,000.

"This is so scary. She actually had a gun and wanted to shoot because these Indian-American women had accents while speaking English. Disgusting. This awful woman needs to be prosecuted for a hate crime," Reema Rasool said on Twitter.

"A racist woman in Texas harasses a group of Indian people just for having accents. This behavior is absolutely repulsive," wrote a second user.

