New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the highly anticipated Union Budget 2021. The budget was filled with all the big digits and terms, and amid that came the witty remark of the Finance Minister that surely left everyone in splits.

After presenting the Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister, MoS Anurag Thakur and other Finance Ministry officials went ahead for the post-Budget conference. But what came unexpectedly was a reply from Nirmala Sitharaman that made everyone go ROFL.

In the Budget presser, Nirmala Sitharaman was asked a number of questions from the journalists. This session lasted for an hour, but what garnered everyone's attention was that Finance Minister took the defense of a woman journalist who was present there during the press conference.

The snippet from Budget presser that went viral has a woman journalist who stood up to ask the Finance Minister questions regarding the Budget and as the reporter stood up she said that "I have two questions to ask." After hearing this, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) chief KS Dhatwalia replied to her and said, "No, only one... others are there."

As soon as Nirmala Sitharaman heard this, she said, "Why did you say that only to her? You didn't stop the guys."

To be noted, by this time, many journalists who got the chance to ask questions from Nirmala Sithraman, asked two questions, and thus, Finance Minister was quick to reply to that in defense of the woman journalist.

The woman journalist identified herself as Gulveen from The Economic Times. The video from the presser was streamed live on the government's Press Information Bureau YouTube channel for over three hours.

The video has so far garnered 114,509 views and 3.2k likes, at the time of writing this article. In the YouTube video's comment section, many users wrote, that the 49:56 part of the video is the best. Another user wrote, "Women standing for women.. so proud.."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma