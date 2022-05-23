New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The residents of Delhi-NCR on Monday breathed a cool breeze as rains lashed the city bringing respite from the heatwave. Heavy rains were witnessed in several parts of the city which brought the temperature down. While the downpour came along with strong and gusty winds, people rejoiced in the wet weather as it brought relief from the scorching sun.

Netizens on social media platforms shared glimpses of their share of the rain praising the lord for the much-awaited sprinkle. The weather in Delhi-NCR crossed records this month registering temperatures as high as 49 degrees Celsius. The raindrops, amid this, came as a sigh of relief for many.

Taking to Twitter people praised the weather and shared pictures of the wet green. One user wrote, "I woke up to the sounds of rain descending the earth!"

I woke up to the sounds of rain descending the earth!#Delhi #Rains pic.twitter.com/KvpJdjX2Yq — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) May 23, 2022



Another cried a sigh of relief and said "Rain in Delhi!! Praise absolutely all the lords!!"

Rain in Delhi!! Praise absolutely all the lords!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8CULKTrLl9 — Pravir Singh (@Pravir21) May 20, 2022

Some people also praised the picturesque city post the rains and wrote "Delhi railway station beautifully decorated looking stunting during rain."

Delhi railway station beautifully decorated looking stunting during rain @drm_dli pic.twitter.com/hXRx8mQjFD — Devendra Kumar (@dev_irps) May 23, 2022

Netizens also turned poetical amid the rains and used metaphors to describe the drizzle "The rain is speaking quietly, you can sleep now!"

Meanwhile, the heavy rain and strong winds have also led to waterlogging, traffic jam and power cuts. Flight operations have also been disrupted due to the bad weather. As a result, hundreds of passengers are stranded, with all the early morning flights departing from Delhi being rescheduled.

Due to weather conditions in Delhi-NCR, several flights have been diverted to Jaipur and other airports. Over 40 departure flights and around 18 arrival flights to Delhi airport have been delayed due to bad weather and other related issues as of now. Two flights have been cancelled.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning advising people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.It has also asked not to take shelter under trees. Further, people are advised to unplug electric appliances and keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha