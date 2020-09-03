New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk| The popularity of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap continues unabated. Now, this famous rap has caught the attention of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal who enjoys a massive following on social media. The leg-spinner along with her fiance Dhanashree have given their own spin off to the funny rap number composed by rapper Yashraj Mukhate.The duo can bee seen lip-synching the dialogues of Rupal Patel’s Kokilaben from the TV show "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya",

Taking to his Instagram account, Chahal posted a video of the rap which he performed with Dhanashree and it is surely going to leave you in splits.

Yuzvendra wrote, "Now it’s our turn @dhanashree9 Toh batao #rasodemeinkauntha. Love how we can sync together."

“It's really surprising that I can watch this on loop... @yuzi_chahal23 you've nailed it” was Dhanashree's response in the comments.

Yuzvendra Chachal and Dhanashree got engaged recently and the former announced the engagement on social media on August 8.

Chahal is in UAE with RCB to play the Indian Premier League (IPL). The league has been moved out of India this year and will most likely be played behind closed doors in the UAE from September 19.

For the uninitiated, a few weeks ago Saath Nibhana Saathiya's stars Kokilaben, Gopi and Rashi started to trend due to a viral rap created by Yashraj Mukhate.

As the rap became a huge hit, the makers of the show have now returned with season two of Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

