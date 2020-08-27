Epps had earlier been assigned as a flight engineer to the ISS in 2018 for Expeditions 56 and 57 but she had been replaced by astronaut Serena Maria Auñón-Chancellor. No explanation was given by NASA regarding her removal.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Three years after her puzzling removal from a space mission, NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps is set to create history in 2021 by becoming the first black woman to work on the International Space Station for an extended mission. Epps will join NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Josh Cassada for a six-month expedition to the orbiting space laboratory, as per a statement by NASA.

Epps had earlier been assigned as a flight engineer to the ISS in 2018 for Expeditions 56 and 57 but she had been replaced by astronaut Serena Maria Auñón-Chancellor. No explanation was given by NASA regarding her removal.

The first operational crewed flight of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is likely to takeoff in 2021. The flight will follow NASA certification after a successful uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 and Crew Flight Test with astronauts, as per a statement by NASA.

Epps was a NASA Graduate Student Researchers Project fellow while earning her doctorate in aerospace engineering in 2000 from the University of Maryland. She earned her bachelor’s degree in physics in 1992 and master's degree in science in 1994. Epps had served as a CIA technical intelligence officer for seven years before her selection as a member of the 2009 astronaut class., the space agency said.

Ever since the launch of its first component back in 1998 and the subsequent arrival of the first long-term residents in November 2020, the International Space Station has served as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory. The ISS is the largest artificial object in space and the largest satellite in low Earth orbit. Only 239 astronauts, cosmonauts, and space tourists from 19 different nations have visited the space station in the past 20 years. Epps, an American citizen, would become the first black woman to work on the ISS for a longer duration mission.

