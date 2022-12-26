Yearender 2022: Top 7 Most Liked Instagram Posts This Year

2022 was a revolutionary year for Instagram posts from our favourite celebrities from across the world. If you're an ardent consumer of the renowned social media platform, you must have encountered some of these viral photos being shared on the internet, comprising of selfies, picturesque travel photos, celeb wedding announcements and inspiring fashion photos. Thus, before the advent of 2023, we rounded up a list of the most liked Instagram posts this year.

Lionel Messi and his teammates after winning the FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi's post garnered 73.4 million likes on the photo-sharing app. Shared on December 18, 2022, Messi's carousel photo post of winning the trophy beat the record of the world_record_egg's post to become the most picture on Instagram.

Lionel Messi with FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in bed

Lionel Messi takes the spotlight once again. He is ruling our hearts and is also ruling this list of most-liked Instagram posts of 2022. This is a carousel shared by Messi showing him with his FIFA World Cup Trophy 2022 in his bed. He captioned the post with the greeting 'Beun Dia' (good Morning) and it has already attained over 53 million likes.

Cristiano Ronaldo Ft Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo’s picture of playing chess with Lionel Messi and advertising for Louis Vuitton has 32.6 million likes on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding picture

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding picture outdid all records. Within a week, Ranbir and Alia's wedding photos amassed 13.21 million likes on Instagram thus becoming the most liked photo of any Indian celebrity on Instagram. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding picture, which was shared last year in December, had garnered 12.72 million likes.

Zendaya's birthday tribute to Tom Holland

On June 1, Zendaya, who rarely posts about her personal life, caused a stir on social media when she posted a tribute to her sweetheart on his birthday. The Euphoria star was succinct in her caption. "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3," she penned. The post has amassed over 25.73 million likes.

Tom Holland featuring Spiderverse meme

To promote the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony and Marvel had presented a snapshot of the three stars dressed in their Spider-Man costumes, each pointing to the others.

The meme that originated from "Double Identity", an episode of the 1960s Spider-Man animated series, features the wall-crawler encountering a Spider-Man copycat. The post by Tom Holland has received 24.7 million likes on Instagram.