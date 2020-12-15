From politics, sports, business, or be it any profession, the women of India have proved that they can deal with anything and they have emerged as the powerful leaders of the country.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: As the year has come to an end but the struggles and the spirits of some people have certainly not as there are people who came up as the ray of light in the dark and continued to shatter stereotype amidst the pandemic too. From politics, sports, business, or be it any profession, the women of India have proved that they can deal with anything and they have emerged as the powerful leaders of the country.

1. Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman was ranked 41st on the Forbes 17th annual ranking of the World's Most Powerful Women. For the unversed, she is also the first woman in India to hold the portfolio full-time.

2. Zia Mody

The leading lady of India who is the founding partner of AZB & Partners. She is one of the top-most lawyers in India and abroad. Recently, she was ranked number two on Fortune India's list of Most Powerful Women of India in 2020.

3. Karuna Nandy

The woman is known for her amazing work in the field of constitutional law and human rights, laws achieving gender justice, and freedom of speech in India. Not only this, she is the voice of India and she also represented the Bhopal Gas survivors in the Supreme Court and got them better healthcare systems.

4. Bilkis Bano

Shaheen Bagh's Dadi who took part in the silent revolution against the citizenship amendment act was recently named in TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people for 2020.

5. Dutee Chand

The Arjuna Award winner Dutee is the first openly gay athlete and she is also an advocate of female athletes' rights over their bodies and sexuality.

6. KK Shailaja

The health minister of Kerala did the much-appreciated work in the state as she was the one behind controlling the pandemic in Kerala and her work was recognized by the United Nations.

7. Faye D'Souza

When I quit mainstream media to become independent it was the scariest thing I’d ever done. 3 young journalists @AmithaBala @Arun_Rengs @irajha259 joined, we put our heads down and worked .

One of the journalists who did the in-depth reporting of the coronavirus pandemic. She is an independent journalist and she also wrote in her tweet, "When I quit mainstream media to become independent it was the scariest thing I’d ever done. 3 young journalists @AmithaBala @Arun_Rengs@irajha259 joined, we put our heads down and worked . I’m so proud, we won a bronze at the South Asia Digital Media Awards for our story on KEM"

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma