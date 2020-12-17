Yearender 2020: We are here for your help and we will give you the easy steps on how to make Play Date trend and Mai Tera edit:

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: As the year has come to an end and we all were waiting for it but what kept up hooked this year was some viral edits. From Play Date trend to Mai Tera edit videos, these trends just called us single in every language. At the starting of the year, the Playdate trend went viral on social media after people on TikTok started making videos on it and it took all our attention when it went on Instagram and other social media platforms, and we surely fell in love with it.

After this trend, another viral thing that managed to grab our attention was 'Mai Tera' edit. The music is a part of the Kalank track that stars Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Ro Kapoor. The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and now the extremely beautiful people are making their edit on the song and we are all for it. However, the netizens are calling Mai Tera edit as the desi version of the Play Date trend and we can't agree more.

But as we are bidding goodbye to this year and if you are among someone who would love to make Play Date edit or Mai Tera edit videos, we are here for your help and we will give you the easy steps on how to make Play Date trend and Mai Tera edit:

How to make your own Play Date song edit?

Step 1: Download the app Vojoy and open the app.

Step 2: Now, all you need to do is to select a play date template on the homepage, and click to enter.

Step 3: Now shortlist the videos and photos that you want to upload according to the template.

Step 4: There will also be the option given to you that will help you in giving transition and effects like slow-mo, select them.

Step 5: Once you are done with making the video, click on the upload and save button, and you are ready to generate the video.

How to make Mai Tera Edit videos?

Step 1: Select the photos and videos that you want to add to your Mai Tera Edit videos.

Step 2: If you want to edit it on Instagram reels, all you need is to open Instagram and on Reels options.

Step 3: Now, select the videos and pictures and the portion of how much of it you want to be seen, In the Reels, you can select two or three clips option.

Step 4: You can also slow down or make it fast motion.

Step 5: Now go on the music icon and select the music for your video and for obvious reason you need to search for the Mai Tera track.

Step 6: Now you are all set, boom! your video is ready.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma