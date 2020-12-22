We've found 7 of the best memes that came out of 2020 because really all we can do at this point is laugh at our pain and just say 'Ye Bhi Thik Hai'.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Everyone had enough of this year and now you don't even need us to tell you that this year was one hell of a year. But, wait, aren't you forgetting something? The memes, they just made our day and even the year and we couldn't be more ROFLing about it. However, most of the memes were about the pandemic and how everyone is now just calm about everything, even if the aliens come to Earth, everyone is going to be cool because we got memes to share and as the year comes to an end, we've found 7 of the best memes that came out of 2020 because really all we can do at this point is laugh at our pain and just say 'Ye Bhi Thik Hai'.

1. Binod

This random meme just came out of nowhere just like coronavirus and left everyone wondering what this actually is. This meme started trending when some person started commenting 'Binod on YouTube videos. This meme had no meaning but was one of the most trending things on the internet. Here are some of the best Binod memes:

2. I am once again asking memes

Bernie Sanders managed yet again to gain everyone's attention as he once again asked for financial support in early 2020 and he once again became the meme of the year. However, Sander too saw the humor and he took his meme game to another level by asking people once again t wear the mask. Check out 'I am once again asking memes' here:

my cats moments after i've filled her food bowl pic.twitter.com/6oRYYK5Onl — rae 🐈‍⬛ paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) February 3, 2020

3. Cardi B saying 'Coronavirus is real'

Cardi B's voice started echoing in our ears even if we were asleep as Cardi B said 'this thing is real and coronavirus is real' and everyone felt it TBH. In an Instagram video, she yelled, "CoronaVIRUS! Coronavirus! I'm telling you, shit is real! Shit is getting real!"

Check out Cardi B memes here:

4. Trump's 'I Won The Election memes'

Donald Trump created a meme fest on social media this year as he tweeted “I WON THE ELECTION!” Coming a week after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared the victor. After this, Twitter flagged Trump’s tweet with a warning which read: “Official sources called it differently”. The screenshot of the tweet viral within minutes from his tweet and everyone started making hilarious memes on it and you just can't stop yourself from taking a quick recap, check out here:

AND VEG BIRYANI IS INDIA'S NATIONAL FOOD! https://t.co/mMlo3HKdEQ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) November 16, 2020

5. Coffin Dancers memes

Coffin dancers were the highlight meme of 2020 and they also became our Desi Twitter's Maut Ke Saudagar meme of this year and in the video there is a Ghanaian pallbearers' group that does a little dance while carrying the coffin for the funeral. These four men took the internet by storm with their unique moves and fun dance and we were all for it.

6. Locust attack memes

This year several parts of Central India faced severe locust attack but now the people know the art of smiling through the pain and they did it all right by sharing the hilarious memes on 'Tiddi Dal Ka Hamla' and left us LOLing on that.

Check out the memes here:

7. Ye Bhi Thik Hai memes

Mirzapur 2 not just entertained us this year but introduced us to the new character Robin and iconic dialogue of this year i.e. 'Ye Bhi Thik Hai' and we just can't agree more that even though 2020 happened but 'chalo ye bhi theek hai'. So, here are some relatable ones that will crack you up.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma