New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: We now totally get that you too are done with this year but wait, what if we tell you that you need to gift something for yourself just to appreciate the fact that you survived this year. This year was one hell of a year and you need to self appreciate yourself for dealing with it and by investing in yourself is the happiness that you can't find anywhere else as it helps us thrive the most.

Here we have compiled a list of gifts that will help you encourage yourself because you deserve the world but the world is dealing with a pandemic so why not some cute self appreciating gift for yourself, check out the list below.

1. Bath Robe

A bathrobe is a gift that you need the most because if there is no one to hug you in this pandemic just get that robe and feel the comfort and get your cozy nights to cozy mornings in that bathrobe.

2. Skincare package

Even though you are not planning to head out somewhere, you still need to have that good supple skin because you can do it for yourself ad you need to give that happiness to your skin, so go check out the latest new year sales on skincare products and grab that moisturizer, serum and face mist that you've been wanting for so long.

3. Lip sleeping mask

Your lips too need the care and nourishment and for that, you just need the right lip sleeping mask that you can just put on after your night face routine and tadah! you are going to get that Instagram worthy lips and do not forget to flaunt them.

4. Satin pillowcases

Who does not love luxury and if that luxury comes with comfort and gives you frizz-free hair, why not to have it. These pillowcases are surely going to give you the beauty sleep and supple and radiant skin.

5. Bath kit

When you fell stressed out or feel like it is time for that much required mental breakdown, you head for a hot shower but if you have a bath kit that gives the good scented fraganance and nourishment to your body, the mental braekdown will just stop right there and you might get cheered up.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma