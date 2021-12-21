New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: While the year 2021 is coming to an end, we are all excited to welcome the new year with the hope of new beginnings. In this year we witnessed many things getting in trend and one of the things that most people participated in was social media challenges.

The year 2021 saw many challenges on social media that became a trend in no time. These trends really blurred the lines between countries as celebrities to other people take part in the trend. Here, we have brought you the top 5 challenges of trends that really buzzed the internet.

Top 5 Social media trends of 2021:

Jugnu Challenge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Jugnu is a song by Badshah and the challenge to dance was to promote it. But, it caught the attention of several internet users and currently trending on various social media platforms. From celebs like Badshah, Alia Bhatt, Gauhar Khan, and others groove on to the beats of the song and post it online. Many got their own version of the challenge that was posted online.

Runaway- Aurora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R.U.N.A.W.A.Y (@_aurora__runaway_)

The year 2021 started with this sound in our phones and people posing on the visual trend with this song in the background. The challenge was to give perfect still images at a particular beat of the song.

iPhone screen lock trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

For every Social media user and particularly Instagram users this challenge is not a stranger. People used their live images as phone lock screens only to make everyone fool and in the end, when the song 'Banna Re' was played, they move their eyes or do a movement to prove that the lock screen is actually just a video reel.

Squid Game trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shotaro Osaki of NCT (@shotaronoona)

The one time biggest South Korean web series Squid Game filter is another trend that can be seen both on Instagram and Tik Tok. The filter showed a doll and people as participants as they played Red light and green light. The fun element was the need to blink your eyes to start running fun element was the need to blink your eyes to start running on a green light and stop on red.

The Bole Chudiyan challenge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OyeAnkit (@oyeankit)

When two foreigners danced on the desi beats of the Bole Chudiyan with lyrics 'Soni kitti Soni aaj tu lagti ve' it attracted all the desi to take their Instagram and groove on the beats of this song and it from online medium, this particular dance step trend opted in Weddings as well.

Posted By: Ashita Singh