New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Instagram is one of the most loved and used social media platforms across the globe. From entertaining people to spreading information and news, the platform has various advantages. For some individuals, the social media platform even helps them to showcase their work to the world. An intriguing reality is that India has the second greatest client base on Instagram.

Created by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, Instagram has every feature, from posting pictures to uploading reels, the platform is the ultimate online space where people can freely show their creativity and express their views.

With 378 million followers, Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed individual on the platform, whereas the most-followed female on Instagram is American reality television star Kylie Jenner with 290 million followers. However, while talking about India then, from Virat Kohli to Katrina Kaif, here’s the list of the 10 most followed Indian Celebs on Instagram in 2021

1. Virat Kohli -- 173 Million followers

Kohli who is a cricketer by profession comes on the top of the list with 173 million followers. The cricketer often shares photos and videos of himself along with his teammates. Virat tied the knot the Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and the latter also uploads goofy pictures with his wife.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas -- 71.1 Million followers

Global icon, Priyanka Chopra is the second most followed person on Instagram with a fan following of 71.1 million. The actress often posts pictures from her photoshoots and with her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka got married to American pop singer Nick Jonas in 2018.

3. Shraddha Kapoor -- 68. 4 Million followers

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is 'living the dream' as her bio says it all. The actress is widely famous among her fans and her acting is loved by them. In 2021, the 'Stree' actress became the third most followed Indian on Instagram. On her account, one will find photos of her working on different projects and other pictures of food and vacations.

4. Neha Kakkar -- 66.5 Million followers

Neha Kakkar is the fourth most followed person on Instagram. The actress tied the knot last year. If you take a look at her Instagram profile, then you will find goofy pictures with her hubby as well as pictures and videos from the set of Indian Idol.

5. Deepika Padukone -- 63.1 Million followers

The gorgeous Deepika Padukone is on the fifth number on the list. Despite not being as active on Instagram as other celebs, Deepika enjoys a fan following of 63.1 million. On her Instagram profile, you will find numerous pictures of her from the photoshoot as well as with her husband Ranveer Singh.

6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- 64 Million followers

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the sixth most followed person on Instagram with a following of 64 million. He is the first Indian politician to reach this mark.

7. Alia Bhatt -- 57. 3 Million followers

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt enjoys a fan following of 57.3 million. The actress generally posts about her daily life at home, her current and upcoming films, brand promotions, her gal pals, fitness routine, and now her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as well.

8. Jacqueline Fernandez -- 57.3 Million followers

The actress often posts pictures of herself, and she also gives a sneak peek of the projects she is working on. She shares photos and videos of herself practicing various yoga asanas.

9. Akshay Kumar -- 57.7 Million followers

Standing on the ninth spot, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar enjoys a fan following of 57.7 million followers. The actor frequently shares photos with his children Nitara and Aarav. He also uses the platform to promote his upcoming films' posters and trailers.

10. Katrina Kaif -- 59.7 Million followers

Newlywed Katrina Kaif stands on the 10th position. The actress joined Instagram in April 2017 and immediately turned into a web sensation. On her Instagram feed, you will find the pictures of herself, different projects she is working on, and now with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen