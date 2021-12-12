New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The year 2021 was full of ups and downs, while it marked another year for India battling the coronavirus and its restrictions and people sitting at home as the first year of COVID-19 pandemic. While Indians may be restricted to their houses but they never let their zest for entertainment die.

The year 2021 saw many videos that went viral on social media and the internet sharing it like crazy while reacting to it. Some of the video were hilarious while some were heart-melting and others, however, had no comparison. As the year 2021 is coming to an, we here at Jagran have brought you a compilation of some of the videos to refresh your memory.

Here, take a look at Top viral videos of the year 2021:

Bachpan ka Pyaar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vishnu_singh91 (@only_mod031zzz)

Shadeo Dirdo, took the internet by storm as he sang 'Jaane Meri Jaaneman Bachpan ka Pyaar Mera Bhool Nahi Jana Re' and went from an unknown kid in Chattisgarh to a superstar who featured in Badshah's music video also featuring Aastha Gill. The boy broke the internet as millions of people couldn’t get enough of his song.

Pawri Ho rahi hai

Remember? This hook line from several videos on social media, which was short a clip by Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen can be termed as one of the most popular videos of the ending year. The video gained extreme popularity and triggered a meme fest and the trend only grew after musician Yashraj Mukhate created its mashup.

Shweta your mic is on

This video trended on Twitter in India and netizens flooded the hashtag with memes all because of a leaked Zoom call of an online class where a girl named Shweta forgot to mute her microphone. In the video going viral, the girl continues to share some private details of a boy, who had asked her to keep it a secret.

Dr KK Aggarwal getting bashed by his wife during a live stream

Please don't attend your wife's call when you are going live on social media 😂

Dr KK Aggarwal , Senior Cardiologist and National President IMA 👇#MedTwitter pic.twitter.com/SP2naZqu8F — THE BONE DOCTOR OF J&K Dr Vikas Padha🇮🇳 (@DrVikasPadha) January 27, 2021

Padma Shri recipient and former President of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr. KK Aggarwal was scolded by his wife for taking COVID vaccination ahead of the family while the doctor was addressing a live stream. Unfortunately, the 62-year-old cardiologist died a few months later after a long battle with coronavirus.

Doctors in PPE kits dance for Cheering Covid Patients

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The staff of Parul Sevashram Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat in a viral video were captured dancing for COVID patients to cheer their moods amid all the disheartening events.

Delhi Aunty who compared Alcohol with vaccine during liquor store shutdown before Lockdown

#WATCH Delhi: A woman, who has come to purchase liquor, at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, says, "...Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga..." pic.twitter.com/iat5N9vdFZ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

After Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown in Delhi in April 2021, this aunty rushed to the alcohol shop and her video went viral as internet users couldn't keep calm when she said, "Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga..."

Wife tries to kiss husband during zoom call

Zoom call .....so funny 😄 😄😄pic.twitter.com/6SV62xukMN — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 19, 2021

A woman tried to kiss her husband while he was in the middle of a zoom call and was embarrassed by the actions he scolds her during the call.

Remdesivir termed as Remo D’Souza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

A worried man's video went viral in the midst of Pandemic as he mistakenly named Remdesivir injection as ‘Remo D’Souza’. The video was shared by the famous Director- Choreographer on social media.

