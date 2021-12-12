New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Tech giant Google recently released the ‘Year in Search’ list, which consisted of the top search trends of 2021 in India. The list was based on most-searched-for personalities, and it featured many names. A few among them were Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. Both Aryan and Raj were in news this year because of their run-ins with the law. While Neeraj Chopra occupied the first spot, Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal was tenth on the list.

Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in October in connection with the drugs-on-cruise- case was on the second number of the list. The list further declared Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill as the third most searched personality. The Honsla Rakh actress appeared in a number of music videos this year, including Bhula Doonga, Kurta Pyjama, and Shona Shona. After the untimely demise of rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz also shared a tribute video for him. While Raj Kundra was in fourth place, Vicky Kaushal ranked sixth.

Here are the most-searched-for personalities 2021:

1. Neeraj Chopra

2. Aryan Khan

3. Shehnaaz Gill

4. Raj Kundra

5. Elon Musk

6. Vicky Kaushal

7. PV Sindhu

8. Bajrang Punia

9. Sushil Kumar

10. Natasha Dalal

While talking about Raj Kundra, then the businessman was arrested by Mumbai police for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of adult videos. Raj was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has been hitting the headlines for professional as well as personal reasons. The actor tied the knot with Katrina Kaif on December 09 in an intimate ceremony. The actor was also in news for his recent release Sardar Udham.

Natasha Dalal got married to Varun Dhawan in February this year after being in a relationship with him for several years. The duo got married in Alibaug in an intimate ceremony.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen