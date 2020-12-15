Hopefully, you can again waste your time here by watching these videos and take yourself ever-so-closer to a new year, check the list here:

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Finally! the year 2020 has come to an end and not to forget mention, this year has been one hell of a year but what kept us sane this year was some amazing viral mashups that made us hooked to it. Viral content was the one and the only savior in this lockdown and because of that, we went from humming to 'Woh Rashi Thi' to 'Drug Do Mujhe Drug Do,' this year.

The internet is the one go-to place that keeps us updated and also lets us pass our time by binge-watching all these viral mashups. However, there is surely one thing we missed that is to groove on these mashups in a club, but don't you worry, we have got it all for you and we have compiled a list of 5 viral mashups of this year that you can still binge-watch and play in your room and groove on them.

Hopefully, you can again waste your time here by watching these videos and take yourself ever-so-closer to a new year, check the list here:

1. Rasode Mein Kaun Tha

We just couldn't make a list without this viral mashup that made us hooked to its beat and made us believe in our new favorite Yashraj Mukhate, the creator behind 'Woh Rashi Thi.' Yashraj made a crazy mashup of the archives of Gopi Bahu and Kokila Ben shenanigans on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. This video went viral and took the internet by storm and made everyone ask "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?"

2. Drug Do Mujhe Drug Do

TV Anchor Arnab Goswami's statement that was turned into an EDM track in no time became the internet's favorite track. This mashup was created by Anshuman Sharma and it showed Goswami’s statement ‘Mujhe Drugs Do’ being used to sound like an EDM (electronic dance music).

3. Oo Ma Go Turu Love

A Bengali boy's jibe on a couple went viral and the way this little boy said 'Oo Ma Go Turu Love' surely hit the right chord and became the punchline of the year. This gave the ideas to single people out there to take a dig at couples with the little one's phrase.

4. 'Tauda Kutta Tommy'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue from a reality show became a viral mashup as Yashraja Mukhate has compiled a track out of it and it is the new favourite track of everyone. The clip opens with Shehnaaz Gill asking, “Main kya karu mar jaaun? Meri koi feeling nahi hai? Tumhari feeling tumhari..Tuada kutta tommy, sadda kutta kutta? Yashraj for his latest track number mixed the dialogues with beats and music to create a rather catchy one. Not only this. Yashraj also used dhol beats from the film Mohabbatein as well.

5. 'Haaye Garmi dance in hospital'

In July, a video went viral in which a PPE clad Doctor was dancing to the tunes of Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan's song Garmi from their January release Street Dancer 3D. The video surely came as a light in the dark. The clip shows Dr. Richa nailing the steps from the song quite perfectly, and we are mesmerized by her skills.

