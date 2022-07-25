Yash's Look-Alike Spotted Playing Dhol; Netizens Ask 'Rocky Bhai Ye Kis Line Mein Aa Gaye Aap?'

Well, KGF actor Yash is a megastar and his fan following is huge. The actor is known for his down-to-earth approach to life and for his quite unique personality. His looks are also quite popular among the fans as after KGF got released, thousands of his fans started carrying the long beard and hair look. But, here we have found a man who is being called the KGF star's twin!

Yes, you read that right, Well, a video has gone viral on social media which was posted by Instagram user Aviral Gupta. In which a look-a-like of Yash has attracted many. The internet is shocked to see the uncanny resemblance of Yash and this man in the video. Aviral also pointed this out and wrote in the comments section, “KGF spotted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aviral Gupta (@thelosttravellerr)

The video shows a man with a long beard playing the dhol at a wedding ceremony. He has donned a golden jacket The video grabbed a lot of attention online because people couldn’t deny the fact that the man indeed looked quite similar to Yash.

As expected, netizens are dropping some hilarious reactions in the comment section. A user wrote, “KGF Chapter 3’s plot revealed.” Another one wrote, “Man on a secret mission”. “When all goldmines were sealed by police,” reads another hilarious comment.

Meanwhile, KGF2 which was recently released at the Box Office did a splendid business as it earned over 1000 crores. Also, after delivering the biggest pan-India blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, Hombale recently thanked audiences all over the country for the love showered as the mega super hit movie completed 100 days last Friday. “This is just a beginning,” Hombale films underlined on social media. The film starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, actress Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty has put the Kannada film industry on the national map.



