New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A new strain of the SARS-CoV-2, named as ‘D614G’, which is reportedly ten times more contagious than the most prevalent strains of COVID-19 worldwide, has been recently detected in South-east Asia in Malaysia. The revelation was made by the Director-General of Health in Malaysia, Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post on Saturday last week.

According to media reports, the D614G strain of COVID-19 was first seen in a food outlet owner and another resident who recently returned from India. The second such outbreak was reported among the recent returnees from the Philippines.

"So far these two clusters are controlled due to the fast-paced public health control actions on the field. This test is an early test. There are several follow-up tests in progress to for many other cases. These include index cases for both these clusters," Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Facebook.

Abdullah added that people need to be aware and be more since the said form of COVID-19 has been found 10 times easier to infect other individuals. The form of virus reportedly spreads easily with just one individual acting as a ‘super spreader’.

Infectivity rate not necessarily more deadly

Various scientific studies of peer-reviewed nature have revealed last month, that there is no credible evidence to show that the said strain of the virus is deadlier than the others. Also, the same strain is reportedly the predominant variant of COVID-19 in Europe and the US, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the current strain is as vile as the others.

Globally, the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine has picked up the momentum with over 200 vaccine candidates under different stages of development worldwide. The Russian Federation started using its vaccine on selected members of its population last week, however, the scepticism due to dodging the precautious hurdles of vaccine development process remains prevalent across the world.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma