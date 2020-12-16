According to reports, this iceberg is larger than 66 countries or territories, including Singapore, Luxembourg, and Brunei.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The world's biggest iceberg A68a is heading towards a potential disaster. It is now reportedly said that this massive iceberg is headed towards South Georgia Island, and could hit the remote world in the southern Atlantic teeming with wildlife within days.

The iceberg is bigger than Singapore or Luxembourg and is 4,200 square kilometers. Earlier in 2017, the mass broke from the Antarctic peninsula’s Larsen C ice shelf and is now headed towards the open ocean, sliding through the water for over two years until it hit the powerful Antarctic Circumpolar Current circling the southernmost continent. At that time, its size was 5,800 sq km.

It is also reported that huge icebergs also become the reason for changing the marine temperature and it gives a massive amount of freshwater when it melts. The water temperature around South Georgia is about 4 degrees Celsius, but the temperature around the iceberg may be a few degrees lower.

According to Prof. Gerent Tarling, a scientist of BAS, if the iceberg goes into the ground, we can see it for 10 years, because it is too big.

He further said, "there’s nothing that’s really been that large before in scientific history that we’ve seen coming up to South Georgia.” Adding to that he said, "Normally we’d expect these icebergs to break apart in the open ocean.”

It is also said that this iceberg could block some of the island’s 2 million penguins from reaching the waters to feed their young. Melting freshwater also could make the waters inhospitable for phytoplankton and other creatures in the food chain.

According to reports, this iceberg is larger than 66 countries or territories, including Singapore, Luxembourg, and Brunei.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma