New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: World Photography Day 2020: The World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 each year, when people across the world pay homage to the history of photography and celebrate its beautiful present while hoping for a promising future. On this day, people across the world flood social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with amazing and mesmerising photos. The process of photography was invented by French national Louis Daguerre. The process was announced on January 9, 1839. However, the French government had officially announced the invention of photography on August 19 later that year. This is the reason World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19.

On the occasion of World Photography Day 2020, here's a look at the best five photographs of the year.

1. A train carrying iron ore - photo by Adrian Guerin

2. Iceberg in Northeast Greenland National Park - photo by Craig McGowan

3. An intimate moment between two cheetahs - photo by Guofei Li.

4. The moment when audience jumped on stage at a Sydney Opera House concert - photo by Antoine Veling.

5. The moment when four cooling towers in Shropshire, England demolished - photo by Alec Connah

