The word emoji is derived from the Japanese word that roughly means picture word. It becomes difficult for a person to judge someone's mood and emotion just through words, so to make the understanding more convenient, people use emojis.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Emojis have become a part of our lives to express our feelings while chatting with our friends, family or loved ones. These graphical representations help us to express our feelings in a more elaborated way. July 17 is known as World Emoji Day. While marking the occasion, the social networking site Twitter has shared a list of the most popular and commonly used emojis from January 1 to June 30.

Most used emojis on Twitter in India

Appreciation

Most used emojis related to the pandemic

According to Twitter, the emoji has surprisingly gained more popularity in these few years. While talking about #WorldEmojiDay in 2020, 695K conversations from 146K unique authors in India were recorded, with a 93% positive/neutral sentiment.

World Emoji Day 2021: Wishes

When words fall short, emojis make up for it and make others feel the same. Wishing you a very Happy World Emoji Day!

Today the world seems incomplete without emojis, they are our power to express. Wishing you Happy World Emoji Day!

Words may ruin the relationship and express a lot while emojis can help maintain the balance while reflecting that you have affection! Tricky but true. Wishing you Happy World Emoji Day!

You can change your expression faster than ever with all the emojis in your message thread! Happy World Emoji Day!

Be thankful that emojis came into existence and saved you the effort of typing the lengthy replies to all those forwards which are drab. Happy World Emoji Day!

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen