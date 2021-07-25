The reactions to the video, however, were not celebratory in nature. They were mixed with humour, commentary of work-life balance and the aspects related to it. Many on Instagram pointed out that the groom supposedly working from his wedding is the reflection of an unhealthy work-life balance.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Gone are the days since over a year and half when we used to rush to our respective offices to work, earn and grow. Everything that can be done by the click of a button is being done through Work from Home mode. Since work sustains our lives and improves our chances to grow as humans and professionals, the importance of working (from home or otherwise) increases manifolds. Still, there are some moments in our lives when work takes a backseat; wedding being one of them. In a video that has now been viewed over a million times on social media, a groom can be seen working on laptop as bride laughs few feet away.

While most netizens found it funny and enticing, others noted that the groom was simply enabling the video link for the others to be the part of the ceremony digitally. And that it was not really a work from wedding situation really.

Watch the video to decide for yourself.

The reactions to the video, however, were not celebratory in nature. They were mixed with humour, commentary of work-life balance and the aspects related to it. Many on Instagram pointed out that the groom supposedly working from his wedding is the reflection of an unhealthy work-life balance. Others were quick with their laughs and humour while some pointed out the specifics from the video to point out that the groom is simply setting up the video link and not working really.

“Hope his manager gets fired, divorced and bankrupt,” wrote a user on Instagram. “I don't understand what's funny. If your worklife can't give you one special day to yourself. It's not funny,” commented the second. “He is just setting up video call so that other people can attend virtual wedding,” pointed out the third.

