A Forest Research Institute on Monday informed that a Woolly flying squirrel, that was presumed to be extinct some seventy years back, was spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttrakhand's Uttarkashi.

According to the forest research center, Woolly flying squirrel that uses its furry claws as a parachute to fly has been seen in the 13 out of 18 forests divisions.

"The Woolly flying squirrel was considered extinct 70 years ago in the IUCN Red List. We spotted this squirrel in 18 of the 13 forest divisions of the state during a survey," said the institute. However, the scientists of Wildlife Institute of India situated in Dehradun have spoken of the presence this squirrel in the Bhagirath valley, and rare photographs of the have also been found, news agency ANI reported.

According to a study, these type of squirrels build their nests mostly on costly woods like cedar, oak and rosewood trees. Earlier, these Wolly flying squirrels have been found in Lansdowne in Kotdwar. They are very beautiful and squirrels which have been found in brown, golden and dark colors. These flying squirrels are very swift and have a sharp neck, so the local people also call them Patta tigers. These squirrels were found in many forests, but due to deforestation, global warming and other natural disasters these 50 m long squirrels have been considered extinct from the world.

Also, the flying squirrel is considered to be least known and rarely explored mammal around the globe. The woolly flying squirrel is the heaviest, longest mammal that can fly. It has also been expected to found this specie in countries like India and Pakistan because these countries could have given favourable habitat to survive.

Posted By: Srishti Goel