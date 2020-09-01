It is not the first incident in which the dog has been painted to look like a tiger.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A stray doggo in Malaysia was painted black and orange to make him look like a Tiger. The pictures of the poor animal is doing rounds on social media and have caught the attention of an animal rights group in the country who wants people to come forward with the information about the dog that can lead to the culprit's arrest.

The dog's pictures were first shared by the Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia - the Malaysia Animal Association - on Facebook.

"A mystery reward awaits those who come forward with complete information on the incident," the group wrote on Facebook. The Facebook post has so far received over 3,000 shares and more than 1,100 comments from social media users.

The Netizens expressed their rage over the shameful act and said that the culprit should be arrested and punished. A user wrote, “The dog has to take a bath and have its coat shaved to get rid of all the chemicals. Sorry dog, remember the thug who did this to you."

It is not the first incident in which the dog has been painted to look like a tiger. A year back, a farmer in Karnataka's Shivamogga painted the fur of his dog to make it look like a tiger in a bid to save his crops from monkeys.

Monkeys damaging the crop is a cause of distress to farmers and Srikanta Gowda, from Naluru village, Thirthahalli taluk, had seen a farmer use a tiger-like doll as a scarecrow near Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district about four years ago.

The farmer thought of getting the doll for his farm when he placed it, he was shocked to see the results as the monkeys got scared and did not come to his plantation.

Two days later, he placed the doll in another area of the plantation and witnessed the same result. Though it was a good idea, Gowda realised that he could not depend on it for long.

Shivamogga: A farmer painted his dog to make it look like a tiger at Nallur village,Thirthahalli. Farmer's daughter says,'It was my father's idea to scare monkeys away. Earlier, monkeys used to destroy all our crops. Everyone in our village is replicating his idea." #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/oBH1rUlEUZ

The farmer then decided to paint his dog to make him resemble a tiger. He told the Deccan Herald that the paint was hair dye and it lasted for over a month.

