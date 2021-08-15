Video of a beehive is going viral on the internet. The video shows a hive of bees from close up. What's interesting about the video is that its caption gives a challenge to the viewers to find out the queen bee in the hive.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A video shared by a social media user, Erika Thompson, of a beehive is going viral on the internet. The video shows a hive of bees from close up. What's interesting about the video is that its caption gives a challenge to the viewers to find out the queen bee in the hive.

“Can you find the queen bee in this hive? You’ll need to be quick to find her before she is completely covered up by worker bees,” a part of the caption shared along with the video read. The post also gives clues to viewers to help them spot the queen bee.

“1. The queen bee is the largest bee in the colony and she has a longer, more slender body. 2. Queens come in a variety of colors. This queen is a beautiful orangish red color! 3. Queen bees have a large, bald, black spot on their backs,” the cation added. The post also shares an image to help the viewers to find the right queen bee amid the co-bees.

You can watch the video here and see if you can trace the queen bee quickly:

The post has garnered more than 20,000 likes because of its peculiarity. Many social media users were able to spot the queen bee while others were quite puzzled as they looked alike. The post also aroused curiosity in the minds of many users.

"How do queen bees become queen bees? What makes them the queen? So many questions,” wrote an Instagram user. “I think I have the queen bee eye… found her right away!,” said another user.

Were you able to find the queen bee? What are your thoughts on the video? Share with us below.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma