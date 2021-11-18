New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Just imagine if you get free alcohol, and that too at an Airport? cherry on top moment right! Recently, some passengers at the airport offered alcohol to fellow passengers and if you are asking why? Then let us tell you the tale.

A bizarre video of two women offering alcohol to passengers standing in the queue has gone viral online. The ladies in the video distributed the alcohol because they were not allowed to take the two bottles of alcohol since it exceeded the permissible limit of 100 ML. Due to the rule, they decided to offer shots to people at the airport.

The video was first posted on TikTok by user @latinnbella who said that they were heading to Miami in Florida. In the video one girl was carrying a bottle of rum, the other one offered vodka to the travellers. The security staff at the Airport was caught laughing in the viral video as they watched the two girls sharing the alcohol.

“They didn’t let us take our bottles through check-in so we gave shots to everyone in line,” read a message in the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral on social media platforms, garnering more than 12 million views. Netizens have gone crazy watching the video, while many hailed the impromptu drinking session while others were concerned about the fact that passengers took off their masks in the video.

One user said, "I can't believe they are allowing this type of behaviour at the airport and I'm even more disappointed I wasn't there to participate." Another wrote, "Heroes don't always wear capes."

Another added, "The fact they are taking off their masks to drink from the same bottle. I guess alcohol sanitises everything."

Meanwhile one other said, “Will this fall under spreading covid rule?”

What are your thoughts on the video? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh