Woman Tricks Turkish Ice Cream Vendor, Internet Calls Her Queen | Watch

WE ALL know the Turkish ice cream vendors. They are so popular for tricking people before giving them their ice creams. While children really enjoy their style, their videos are all over the internet too.

Many videos show these vendors pranking, tricking, and stealing ice creams from their customers, leaving them wondering 'how'. However, it's really different to see a Turkish ice cream being tricked. Yes, you heard that right. A video that has set the internet on fire shows a woman stealing ice cream from a vendor. See the video of the woman who turned the tables:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES Ⓜ️ (@moistnlover)

The video opens up with the ice cream seller playing around with the woman, swinging a scoop of ice cream towards the woman, thinking that she would miss it. The woman, however, seems much faster and smarter. She quickly grabs the ice cream. The vendor then swings the cone of ice cream and tries to trick the woman. But, she managed to trick him and got that too. Meanwhile, the other women who are standing along with the woman who grabbed the ice cream laugh at this. The woman then puts the ice cream on top of the cone and enjoys it.

The video was recorded by @tinasy444 (Instagram user name), but was shared by @moistnlover and @theloversayings on Instagram. Ever since it was shared, it has garnered more than 2 million views. Netizens flooded the comment section appreciating the woman for her smartness.

"She's the main character," said a user. "Who said the queen is dead???" wrote another. "I go to Turkey every year because my grandparents live their and the next time I go to one of the ice cream people I’m just going to grab the whole stick," said a third user. "oh god, if y'all don't like the tricks just don't buy it from them. That's literally their work and how it had been for years, just go to br or smth to get ice cream without 'wasting time," a fourth user protested.