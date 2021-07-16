Asha appeared for the Rajasthan Civil Service Examination two years ago and was waiting for her results to get declared. However, due to the pandemic, the declaration of the results got delayed.

Rajasthan | Jagran News Desk: A Rajasthan woman, who used to sweep the streets of Jodhpur, has cleared the Rajasthan Administrative Service Examination. Asha Kandara, a mother of two children, became an inspiration for many in the country who are preparing for various government exams. On the other hand, she also proved that no obstacle can stop a determined woman from achieving her goal.

Asha appeared for the Rajasthan Civil Service Examination two years ago and was waiting for her results to get declared. However, due to the pandemic, the declaration of the results got delayed.

However, just 12 days after appearing in the Rajasthan Civil Service Examination, Asha was offered a job in the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation as a sweeper. She had to take the job to look after her kids.

Eight years ago, she got separated from her husband and took the entire responsibility of raising her kids, and also completed her graduation during that time.

Recently, the Rajasthan Civil Service Examination results were declared and Asha cleared her exams will flying colors. This brought a wave of happiness to the family. Meanwhile, she expressed her gratitude towards her family and thanked them for their support.

Kandara will soon be posted as deputy collector in the state.

In an interview with Times Now, she said that she has faced many hardships and saw a lot of discrimination in society and later this discrimination pushed her to change her life and also gave her inspiration.

She added that with her hard work, she has been able to achieve success and reached the ultimate goal of her life. She also mentioned that she wanted to become an IAS officer, but could not appear for the exams due to age-related restrictions. However, after becoming the deputy collector in the state, she will work towards the progress of society and help people in need.

