New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A humorous video of a woman imitating Alia Bhatt's voice while ordering pizza online has gone viral all over the internet. Chandni, a mimicry artist, pranked the pizza delivery guy on April Fools' Day as part of a challenge.

In the viral video, Chandni can be seen smiling and suppressing her laughter as she attempts to order some pizza in Alia Bhatt's voice. The person on the other side of the phone gets confused and even asks her where she is calling from. Interestingly, Chandni, like Alia, also mentions her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as if he is sitting right beside her and goes on about what kind of pizza she wants.

Chandni shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "I pranked Pizza wala".

The video, which was posted just two days ago, has garnered several comments and has received more than 1.1 lakh views so far.

"Bahut bura hua uske sath..he will have trust issues for the rest of his life!" wrote one Instagram user. "Alia rocked, delivery boy shocked," reads another.

Chandni's Instagram page has over 39,000 followers as of now and the numbers are quickly going up. Chandni also has a YouTube channel where she uploads videos of herself mostly mimicking actors and it often gets viral. The channel has over 50,000 subscribers.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia is basking in the success of her last release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which marked her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She was seen in SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' with Ram Charan, Jr NTR. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-talked-about 'Brahmastra' with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Besides, Alia is also working on Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha