Having a Saint Laurent's luxury alligator bag is a dream for many but what if someone snatches it from you and destroys it? A heartbreak that can't be expressed in words! In one such incident, an Australian woman learnt her heartbreaking lesson when her alligator skin handbag worth $19,000 was destroyed by custom officials.

It is reported that the woman's expensive bag was destroyed because she failed to buy a $51 permit. She arranged a CITES export permit from France, but did not applied an application for an import permit from the Australian CITES Management Authority.

The luxurious bag was from a Saint Laurent boutique in France. The Australian Border Force (ABF) seized the bag over the suspicion it might have been involved in the illegal wildlife trade. It was seized at a cargo depot in Perth, Western Australia.

According to the Australian government, the shopper had spent 26,313 Australian dollars on the handbag.

However, alligator products are allowed into the country, their access is controlled under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) to ensure they are not linked to the illegal wildlife trade.

The maximum penalty for wildlife trade offences in Australia is 10 years in prison and over $160,000 fine.

The Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley said that it is a costly reminder to apply for the correct paperwork and the citizens of the country.

"We all need to be aware of what we're purchasing online as restricting the trade of animal products is crucial to the long-term survival of endangered species," she added.

"Aside from the rules themselves, it is important that people take the time to think about ethical fashion choices."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma