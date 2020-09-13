Brittany Keech was baffled when she saw the postcard dated 1920 sitting alongside her junk mail.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Have you ever heard of someone receiving a letter that was mailed to them almost a century ago? This may sound uncanny and highly unlikely but it's true. In a pleasant surprise, a woman in Michigan found a postcard that was mailed almost 100 years ago.

Brittany Keech was baffled when she saw the postcard dated 1920 sitting alongside her junk mail and bills in her mailbox. At first, she didn't pay much heed to it as she was caught up with work and her children.

Finally, she decided to look at it as she hasn't received one in many years.

Keech told CNN, "I thought it was very peculiar that I was receiving a postcard because nobody sends postcards anymore nowadays, I went 'OK, this is different.'"

Soon, she noticed the postcard from the mailbox, she saw it was postmarked October 29, 1920, with her Belding, Michigan address. However, it was addressed to someone by the name of Roy McQueen.

The message in the postcard was written in cursive and its front showed a witch and a goose wearing a pumpkin on its head.

The letter reads, "Dear Cousins, Hope this will find you all well. We are quite well but the mother has awful lame knees. It is awful cold here. I just finished my history lesson and am going to bed pretty soon. My father is shaving and my mother is telling me your address. I will have to close for a night. Hope grandma and grandpa are well. Don’t forget to write to us – Roy get his pants fixed yet. Flossie Burgess.”

Keech took to social media in the hope to find the sender's relatives.

“Ok so i received this in the mail today. It appears to be a really old letter. I would like to get it to them or to a family member. Does anyone know this person? Their first name is missing. Just saw that it is dated for October 29th 1920. Any help would be great,” she wrote in the Facebook group ‘Positively Belding’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma