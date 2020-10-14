New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A video of a woman flexing dance steps on Psy’s Gangnam Style while cooking noodles in a wok at a streetside market has taken the internet by storm. The video has left netizens stunned. It was shared by Sarah, a Twitter user, and it has so far garnered nine million views.

In the video, a woman who is dressed in a sweater and pants is cooking noodles at a wok at an Asian market by the street and while cooking she is dancing to Gangnam Style with full energy and is swinging the hot wok around her head while doing the moves.

Meanwhile, the passersby were left impressed after seeing this and they gathered around the girl and recorded her act. However, she was unaffected by the attention and was doing the dance and was preparing noodles.

Sarah shared the video with the caption that reads, "Me making supernoodles after coming home at 4am hammered,"

The video has so far received 33 lakh likes and almost 67,000 retweets.

One of the users commented on the video and said, "Wok and roll," another said, "Meanwhile me trying to fix a bowl of cereal."

Yet another said, "Sis is just twirling around hot noodles and everyone just trusts her. Wild."

The song Gangnam Style was released in 2012 and is a very much popular song by South Korean musician Psy.

