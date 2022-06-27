Woman Falls From Bike After Basketball-Sized Coconut Drops On Her Head | Watch

In a shocking incident in Malaysia, a woman narrowly escaped death when a coconut fell on her while she was sitting on the back of a two-wheeler. The incident took place in Jalan Teluk Kumbhar on Sunday and the video of the same is now going viral. However, the woman was wearing a helmet, which saved her life.

The 28-second video, posted on Reddit, was caught on the dashcam of a car that was right behind the two-wheeler. The woman in the video can be seen falling from the vehicle as coconut falls on her head. She rolls on the road with her helmet being thrown away from her.

The car behind the two-wheeler immediately stops, as seen in the video and the other woman who was driving the scooter, stops it, parks it by the side of the road and rushed to help her friend. The video also showed other locals quickly springing to action, alerting other motorists to slow their vehicles. According to the local media reports, the woman was immediately rushed to the hospital and is recovering.

Meanwhile, Azrul Mahathir Aziz, a local politician took his Facebook and posted the video and identified the woman as Puan Anita from Taman Emas, which is in his constituency. He further rushed to the site of the accident and requested relevant agencies to take immediate action. Aziz also notified that the trees which are dangerously bent towards the road will be cut by authorities.

Netizens were quick to respond to the video with similar experiences they have been through. "Got nailed last week by a baby coconut at Richardson's beach and it scared the shit out of me. Luckily, it hit the back of the beach chair but it came loud and fast", a user wrote.

"I heard a statistic that you're more likely to be killed by a coconut falling on your head than to be killed by a shark. I guess these are the killer coconuts that everyone is talking about.", another said.

Several people also questioned why the victim didn't tie the strap of the helmet. "It's almost like the strap is there for a reason. I see so many people who put the helmet half on, or even all the way on, and ignore the strap. Just so pointless.", another user commented.