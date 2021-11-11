New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A video of a police inspector, Rajeshwari rescuing a man lying unconscious at a cemetery in the TP Chatram area of Chennai amidst heavy downpour has gone viral all over the internet.

The video, which garnered widespread attention earlier in the day, showed Rajeshwari carrying an unconscious man on her shoulders to an auto rickshaw for him to be sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, amid the waterlogged roads and rains.

Rajeshwari, while talking to ANI, detailed how she received information about the man and gave an update on the health of the man.

"We were working on removing a big tree that had fallen when I received information about the man who had fallen unconscious in the cemetery. He works in the cemetery. I gave first aid and then carried him. An auto came there and we sent him to hospital," she said.

I visited the hospital and his mother was there. I assured them not to worry as the police department would support them. I talked to the doctor and he said that the treatment is on and there's nothing to worry about," Rajeshwari added.

Rajeshwari's good deed even led to her getting appreciated by the Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

"She did excellent work by helping the man. Within 10-15 minutes she took the man to the rescue team and he was transported to the hospital. She always been a great officer. We have come here to meet her and appreciate her," he said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash Chennai and its nearby areas on Thursday (November 11) morning, affecting vehicular movement and causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. As many as 14 people have lost their lives in Tamil Nadu to date. Furthermore, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday that heavy rains over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are likely to decrease from November 12.

