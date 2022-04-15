New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A video clip of a woman calmly talking on her mobile phone moments after a train passed over her has sent netizens into a frenzy. The video was shared on Twitter by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra and has garnered over one lakh views in the last three days.

"Gossiping on the phone is more important," Kabra wrote while captioning the video.

The video starts with a goods train crossing a railway station. Immediately after the train passes, a woman is seen lying on the railway track with her head covered with a scarf. Shockingly, she gets up and takes a call on her cellphone while still sitting on the track as if nothing has happened! In the end, she is seen walking away and talking to the man who recorded the video.

Twitter users took to the comments section to criticize the woman's actions. While some people said such irresponsible actions cause pain to the family, others said they would feel no empathy for a person who would risk their lives like this. Some users even tagged Prime Minister's Office demanding the arrest of the woman.

"Whichever network she is using, they must reward her," joked one user. Another mocked, "Jaan jaye par phone na jaye." "India will never run out of content," commented a third user.

Meanwhile, earlier in March, a vigilant RPF policeman saved the life of a passenger who slipped and collapsed while boarding a moving local train at Mumbai's Wadala railway station. The Central Railway released the video on its official Twitter account, urging passengers not to board or disembark from a moving train. Furthermore, last year, a woman from Haryana saved herself from getting run over by a train by lying low on the railway track as the locomotive moved slowly over her. The goods train had reportedly halted awaiting a signal when the woman tried to cross over to the other side underneath the train.

