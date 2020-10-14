Despacito becomes the most viewed video on YouTube with over 7 billion views, ahead of Pinkfong's Channel "Baby Shark Dance" and its record 6.8 billion views.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: 7 billion! Yes, you read that right, that's the number of views gained by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's video "Despacito," since it was released in January 2018. Now, it has become the most viewed video in the history of YouTube and has managed to break all the records, ahead of Pinkfong's Channel "Baby Shark Dance" and its record 6.8 billion views.

It is reported that the number of views garnered by Despacito is equal to the global population. The video was shot in the neighbourhood of La Perla in San Juan. The song is sung by Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and right after the release of the song it managed to gain high traction on the American platform, gaining over 3 billion views in less than eight months after its release.

Right after the song's release, Justin Beiber boosted the song in April 2017 with one of his remixes. His English version made it easy for English-only speakers to sing along with more than bits of the chorus.

Even after three years of the release of the song, it has still managed to make people groove on it and giving a little credit to Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden. Barack Obama's former VP as he played the song on his cellphone during an Orlando event dedicated to Hispanic Heritage Month.

Joe Biden also invited Fonsi on stage and played the tune and said, "If I had the talent of any of these people, I'd be elected president by acclamation."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma