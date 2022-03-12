New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Golgappa is one of the most loved street food in India. Mumbaikars call it Pani Puri, Delhites call it golgappa, and the people from West Bengal call it puchkas. Even though the names are different, the love for this street food remains the same all over India. It is not just a comforting food for many foodies out there, but it is an emotion.

But what about eating golgappa with shaved ice and rooh afza? This weird combination of golgappa has frustrated the golgappa lovers on the internet. The video was posted on an Instagram page ‘Viral Indian Official’, and it has received 149k views, 5639 likes and 465 comments. ‘Tag a friend and say nothing’ is mentioned in the caption.

People have clearly not approved this odd combination, and they have some frustrating and hilarious reaction to this video.

“Yes officer this post here”

“Kya kyaaa karte yaar thum log” (What do you guys do)

“Ngl i wish i was blind”

“might as well add some ketchup to it”

“Question is WHYYYYYY”

“Why God why”

“I rather drink water than eat this”

“Brb going to scrape off the baraf from my freezer real quick”

“This is why aliens dont visit us”

Some Instagram users have also tagged their friends in this video. The location of this shop is not mentioned in the post. Golgappa is made up of atta (wheat flour) or sooji (rava). You can have it with green chutney, imli chutney or curd, and you can add some slice of boiled potato, onion, namkeen or chickpeas. From the moment you put your first golgappa in your mouth to the last drop of imli water you drink from the paper bowl, the entire process is just so delicious. A true golgappa lover will ask for more imli chutney and sukhi puri. Therefore, there is no correct way of eating golgappas.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav